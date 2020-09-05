Advertisement

K-9 units of Rusk and Barron County hold a demonstration Saturday morning.

K-9 demonstration
K-9 demonstration(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Police dogs have been around for more than 110 years. Saturday, the K-9 units of Barron and Rusk County invited members of the community out to see the dogs in action.

K-9s like Kona, Boone, Chase and Koda have gone through many hours of training to serve and protect Rusk and Barron County.

Members of law enforcement spent their day off at Auggie Land Dog Park to demonstrate how skilled these K-9s are.

“They’re a very beneficial tool they’re used to search for people search for drugs it important to see that they’re not vicious animals that they’re not out attacking people they’re properly trained and used for police work,” said patrol deputy Ryan Hulback,

Deputy Hulback’s partner is five year old K-9 chase. Hulback and Chase went through 16 weeks of initial training together in St. Paul.

“Learning obedience, narcotic work, tracking, apprehension work, looking for evidence, and stuff like that and then we have to train for 16 hours a month continuous training.”

While the majority of the time, these dogs aid in search and rescue type assignments, they are also trained for physical apprehension when necessary.

“These dogs are used for extremely violent people, the worst of the worst. And again very well trained.” says Hulback.

When off duty, K-9 Chase…

“He’s an absolute teddy bear, gets along with my family, my children, every once in a while jumps in bed with me but that only lasts about five seconds.”

Saturday’s event was also used to raise money for the K-9 units, as caring for these dogs can be costly. Hulback told WEAU,

“It’s extremely expensive to maintain or even to start a K-9 unit the cost of training and pet bills and food.”

To donate to the K-9 units specifically you can drop off a check at the Barron or Rusk County buildings.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Green Bay Packers cut down to 53-man roster

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Green Bay Packers have their initial 53-man roster.

Sportscene

Nate Stanley cut by the Minnesota Vikings

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to multiple reports, former Menomonie High School graduate, Nate Stanley, has been cut by the Minnesota Vikings.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are a total of 946 new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Wisconsin bringing the state total to 80,300.

News

Lawyer of accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has resigned from his position with a defense fund that has raked in more than $700,000 to defend his client and conservative causes.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 case confirmed at South Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has confirmed a case of COVID-19 out of South Middle School.

News

End of Summer fireworks in Altoona

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The City of Altoona and Festival Foods will celebrate the end of summer with fireworks tonight beginning at 9:00 p.m.

News

Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that there are 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County.

News

La Crosse man arrested for fourth OWI

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 51 year old Charles E Tillman for operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Saturday September 5th, making it his fourth offense for an OWI.

Sportscene

Twins win 3-2 in extra innings, sweep Tigers in doubleheader

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 and sweep Friday’s doubleheader.