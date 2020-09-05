La Crosse man arrested for fourth OWI

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 51 year old Charles E Tillman for operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Saturday September 5th, making it his fourth offense for an OWI.

A trooper observed Tillman speeding and conducted a traffic stop where he observed multiple signs of impairment. After administering SFSTs, Tillman was arrested for an OWI.

