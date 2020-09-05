Advertisement

Lawyer of accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men and wounding a third last month during protests in Kenosha, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has resigned from his position with a defense fund that has raked in more than $700,000 to defend his client and conservative causes.

Attorney John Pierce is defending Kyle Rittenhouse. The teenager is facing intentional homicide charges for shooting two people to death and injuring a third during unrest after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot and paralyzed by police. Pierce said he resigned from the fund to avoid any “appearance of conflict,” USA Today reports.

Pierce and his firm have been accused of defaulting on millions of dollars owed to an investor.

