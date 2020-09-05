National Food Bank Day with local Feed My People

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The first Friday in September is National Food Bank Day and Feed My People in the last year has distributed more than seven million pounds of food to local pantries, community tables and shelters in 14 counties.

During September’s Hunger Action Month, FMP will match every dollar donation up to $50,000 in support with Otto Bremer Trust—a non-profit in St. Paul.

Susie Haugley, Communications Specialist at Feed My People says that Hunger Action Month aims to highlight hunger in our community and elicit action that will hopefully carry into the entirety of the year,

“It’s just talking about hey we want to make sure you know that these resources are here for you if you are in need and if you are someone who can help that everything that you do really makes a difference so it’s really about putting tools into the hands of the public to know that hey I can donate I can volunteer I can just let a neighbor know that I’m here for them and here’s these resources.”

The food bank draws hundreds of families via car with each pop-up pantry, an event that was recently implemented into their weekly routine as a way to easily and safely distribute groceries to those who need it during the pandemic.

With winter rapidly approaching, Haugley says they began last week adding a second pop-up pantry event each week in order to meet the demand.

“…what this pop-up does by being able to bring it back to the food bank we’re ensuring that no matter what the weather is by having the warehouse at our disposal we can have volunteers and staff inside distributing to vehicles as they come and no matter how many are here we’re able to serve, there’s always going to be food in the warehouse there’s never an issue of that,” Haugley said.

There is no income requirement and you do not have to show an ID to receive groceries.

Pop-up events take place at their warehouse on Alpine Rd Wednesday’s from 3:30 to 5:30 and Friday’s from 2-4p.m.

Haugley says they have had to decrease the number of volunteers in order to follow social distancing guidelines but are always looking for more help.

WEAU’s Sarah Winklemann will be live with FMP on Hello Wisconsin this coming Tuesday to look further into their plans for continuing to feed families this winter amid the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.