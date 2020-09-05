Advertisement

Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. UW-Madison is also requiring COVID-19 tests for students who live in the 38 Greek life houses.

The university did not say if the cases were linked to any parties or large gatherings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

End of Summer fireworks in Altoona

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The City of Altoona and Festival Foods will celebrate the end of summer with fireworks tonight beginning at 9:00 p.m.

News

15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that there are 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County.

News

La Crosse man arrested for fourth OWI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 51 year old Charles E Tillman for operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Saturday September 5th, making it his fourth offense for an OWI.

Sportscene

Twins win 3-2 in extra innings, sweep Tigers in doubleheader

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 and sweep Friday’s doubleheader.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 15 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Millions Expected to Hit the Road Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
Millions Expected to Hit the Road Labor Day Weekend

News

Temporary Eviction Moratorium

Updated: 16 hours ago
Temporary Eviction Moratorium

News

Increased traffic expected over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
It’s the unofficial end of summer as millions of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend, many of them by car.

News

Temporary eviction moratorium in place until 2021

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
A new order from the CDC and the Department of Human and Health Services is aiming to decrease homelessness.

News

Area college working on supporting single mother students better

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Wanting to serve all types of students, Western recently applied and was selected as one of eight colleges in the nation to participate in College Success for Single Mothers-- a three-year project that looks to examine and collect data to provide additional support to single parents.