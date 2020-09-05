Advertisement

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.(KEYE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” sinkings, Dark said.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph (16 kph) or less.

“The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds,” according to Yura.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre (7,689 hectares) impoundment about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being hooded and held down by Rochester police earlier this year.

News

K-9 units of Rusk and Barron County hold a demonstration Saturday morning.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
K-9’s like Kona, Boone, Chase and Koda have gone through many hours of training to serve and protect Rusk and Barron County.

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.

Sportscene

Green Bay Packers cut down to 53-man roster

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Green Bay Packers have their initial 53-man roster.

Latest News

Sportscene

Nate Stanley cut by the Minnesota Vikings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to multiple reports, former Menomonie High School graduate, Nate Stanley, has been cut by the Minnesota Vikings.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are a total of 946 new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Wisconsin bringing the state total to 80,300.

News

Lawyer of accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lawyer representing a 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has resigned from his position with a defense fund that has raked in more than $700,000 to defend his client and conservative causes.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

News

COVID-19 case confirmed at South Middle School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has confirmed a case of COVID-19 out of South Middle School.

National

4-year-old girl killed during unsolved drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge, officers say

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The victim, Ivorie Combs, 4, was in a vehicle with family when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire.