Advertisement

Temporary eviction moratorium in place until 2021

Downtown Eau Claire
Downtown Eau Claire(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County currently has 17 open eviction cases.

If any of those cases meet certain requirements, the eviction may be halted.

A new order from the CDC and the Department of Human and Health Services is aiming to decrease homelessness. Specifically, the moratorium is a ’temporary halt in residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“We had 10 households contact us today about rental assistance, every week were getting about 20 to 40 households calling us asking if we could help pay their rent,” said Dale Karls with Western Dairyland.

Karls says making rent payments has become a challenge for many who have never had trouble with these expenses in the past.

For people who meet eight specific requirements, they can now be protected from eviction until 2021 thanks to a new federal moratorium.

“It protects them from being homeless and potentially contracting the virus,” says Nick Pathos, Owner Broker at River Valley Property Management

Tenants must declare under penalty of perjury that they have:

· Used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent

· Expect to earn no more than 99,000 in annual income in 2020

· If evicted would have no other available housing options

And more which can be found on the CDC website.

Pathos says it’s important people understand the details of this moratorium before assuming they fall under its protections.

“A lot of tenants don’t understand they are still responsible for their rent, even though the moratorium prevents them from being evicted at some point they are going to have to work out a plan and pay their rent back.”

Karls says this is a good effort by the CDC however in his opinion more is still needed.

“We are all really hopeful that when January rolls around another form of assistance will be around or some other long term solution will be in the works because that’s what we really need. But we need a long term solution to this problem,” said Karls.

After the expiration of this order, tenants will have to pay back any unpaid rent. And late fees can still be charged during this time.

“I would encourage all tenants, if you’re in a situation to talk to the landlord immediately. Unfortunately, there will be a lot of tenants that bury their head in the sand and don’t communicate and that’s what causes the most problems,” said Pathos.

The order is set to go into effect immediately, and expire on the last day of 2020.

Western Dairyland also still has their rental assistance program available to help families and renters in need.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Increased traffic expected over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
It’s the unofficial end of summer as millions of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend, many of them by car.

News

Area college working on supporting single mother students better

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Wanting to serve all types of students, Western recently applied and was selected as one of eight colleges in the nation to participate in College Success for Single Mothers-- a three-year project that looks to examine and collect data to provide additional support to single parents.

News

First human death from EEE reported in Chippewa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The person who died from EEE is a woman in her 60s who had been living in Chippewa County.

News

National Food Bank Day with local Feed My People

Updated: 2 hours ago
The first Friday in September is National Food Bank Day and Feed My People in the last year has distributed more than seven million pounds of food to local pantries, community tables and shelters in 14 counties.

Latest News

News

National Food Bank Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Food Bank Day

News

College Success for Single Mothers Project

Updated: 3 hours ago
College Success for Single Mothers Project

News

ECASD Updates Sick Child Guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
ECASD Updates Sick Child Guidelines

News

B&B Electric Hosts Blood Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
B&B Electric Hosts Blood Drive

News

Eau Claire Area School District updates sick child guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
ECASD releases new guidance for sick students and staff.

News

Colfax man found not guilty by mental disease and defect in homicide case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Colfax man has been found not guilty by mental disease or defect in homicide trial.