Temporary eviction moratorium in place until 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County currently has 17 open eviction cases.

If any of those cases meet certain requirements, the eviction may be halted.

A new order from the CDC and the Department of Human and Health Services is aiming to decrease homelessness. Specifically, the moratorium is a ’temporary halt in residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“We had 10 households contact us today about rental assistance, every week were getting about 20 to 40 households calling us asking if we could help pay their rent,” said Dale Karls with Western Dairyland.

Karls says making rent payments has become a challenge for many who have never had trouble with these expenses in the past.

For people who meet eight specific requirements, they can now be protected from eviction until 2021 thanks to a new federal moratorium.

“It protects them from being homeless and potentially contracting the virus,” says Nick Pathos, Owner Broker at River Valley Property Management

Tenants must declare under penalty of perjury that they have:

· Used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent

· Expect to earn no more than 99,000 in annual income in 2020

· If evicted would have no other available housing options

And more which can be found on the CDC website.

Pathos says it’s important people understand the details of this moratorium before assuming they fall under its protections.

“A lot of tenants don’t understand they are still responsible for their rent, even though the moratorium prevents them from being evicted at some point they are going to have to work out a plan and pay their rent back.”

Karls says this is a good effort by the CDC however in his opinion more is still needed.

“We are all really hopeful that when January rolls around another form of assistance will be around or some other long term solution will be in the works because that’s what we really need. But we need a long term solution to this problem,” said Karls.

After the expiration of this order, tenants will have to pay back any unpaid rent. And late fees can still be charged during this time.

“I would encourage all tenants, if you’re in a situation to talk to the landlord immediately. Unfortunately, there will be a lot of tenants that bury their head in the sand and don’t communicate and that’s what causes the most problems,” said Pathos.

The order is set to go into effect immediately, and expire on the last day of 2020.

Western Dairyland also still has their rental assistance program available to help families and renters in need.

