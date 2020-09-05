Twins win 3-2 in extra innings, sweep Tigers in doubleheader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 and sweep Friday’s doubleheader.

Astudillo started on second base with the eighth inning considered an extra inning due to the seven-inning doubleheader rule. Sergio Romo pitched a perfect seventh and Trevor May picked up his second save in four chances this season. Joe Jimenez allowed Gonzalez’s hit to take the loss.

Gregory Soto blew a save by walking the first two batters of the seventh and Jorge Polanco followed with an RBI single.

