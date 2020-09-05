Advertisement

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are a total of 946 new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Wisconsin bringing the state total to 80,300. There were also 15 new deaths due to COVID-19, which brings the total to 1,168 people who have died throughout the state due to the virus.

There have been a total of 1,217,278 negative tests, an increase of 7,075.

In Eau Claire County, there is a total of 23 new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the county total to 902. There were no new deaths with the county total still at six.

