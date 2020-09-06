36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Eau Claire County Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Eau Claire County on Sunday.

The county’s total is now at 941. The death toll in the county remains at 6.

According to DHS, there are currently 21 probable COVID-19 cases in addition to the 941 cases reported Sunday.

