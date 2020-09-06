Advertisement

36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Eau Claire County Sunday

Eau Claire County Health Department
Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Eau Claire County on Sunday.

The county’s total is now at 941. The death toll in the county remains at 6.

According to DHS, there are currently 21 probable COVID-19 cases in addition to the 941 cases reported Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin confirms 893 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin confirmed 893 new positive COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

News

Mighty Maddy’s Mission continues to raise money & awareness for pediatric cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
For three years now, Mighty Maddy's Mission has been sending joy to children who are fighting cancer.

Sportscene

Nate Stanley makes Vikings practice squad

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to multiple reports, former Menomonie High School quarterback, Nate Stanley, has made the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

News

Pony Tales Annual Trail Riding Fundraiser

Updated: 20 hours ago
Pony Tales Refuge provides equine rescues with a safe, loving home to recover and rehabilitate while providing food, shelter, medical care, nurturing and training. This weekend is their fourth annual Trail Riding Fundraiser.

Latest News

News

Hundreds participate in Trump Train Convoy

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Hundreds of Trump supporters got together Saturday to form a “Trump Train Convoy”.

News

A Gouda good Labor Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
The co-owners of Cheese Brothers are giving 10% of all profits sold through Monday back towards an all-staff bonus.

News

K-9 units of Rusk and Barron County hold a demonstration Saturday morning.

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
K-9’s like Kona, Boone, Chase and Koda have gone through many hours of training to serve and protect Rusk and Barron County.

Sportscene

Green Bay Packers cut down to 53-man roster

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Green Bay Packers have their initial 53-man roster.

Sportscene

Nate Stanley cut by the Minnesota Vikings

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to multiple reports, former Menomonie High School graduate, Nate Stanley, has been cut by the Minnesota Vikings.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are a total of 946 new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Wisconsin bringing the state total to 80,300.