A Gouda good Labor Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t worry customers won’t Swiss out, all orders over $40 online will come with their new gourmet snack sticks, free of charge.

The Cheese Brother’s have been in business for five years but cheese making has been in the Ludy’s family for four generations dating back to 1919.

The company usually sells their Wisconsin product at festival’s and pop-up events but since the pandemic hit in March, the Cheese Brothers had to transition fully to on-line sales with a distribution center in Barron, WI.

Ludy says that if last year someone told him they’d be doing what they’re doing now he wouldn’t be able to believe it,

“We’re so grateful towards everybody that’s trusted us to ship them cheese through the mail, there’s a lot of trust in that you want it to get there in good condition you don’t want it to be all melted and bad when it gets to…. so they need to know that their getting it from someone who will take care of them.”

Since August 31 they have already raised $2,000 in bonuses for their small group of employees that they think of as family.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.