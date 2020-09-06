Hundreds participate in Trump Train Convoy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hundreds of Trump supporters got together Saturday to form a “Trump Train Convoy”.

The group of cars, motorcycles, trucks and more drove from Chippewa Falls to the Eau Claire County Republican Party office in Altoona. The vehicles were decked out in Trump themed decorations including paint and flags.

Clare Krenzelok says she organized the event to express her support for the president after seeing similar events held across the nation.

“We love our country, we love our flag, we love our president, we love law and order and that is what we are here to say today,” Krenzelok says. “We want to meet each other, know each other and get involved.”

Republican Congressional Candidate Derrick Van Orden was in attendance to kick off the event.

“The silent majority is not silent anymore. They are standing up for their freedoms, their rights to express themselves and they are going to go around town to show people there is an incredible swell of support for Donald Trump,” Van Orden said.

Krenzelok says she did not know how many people to expect and was excited to see so many of all ages turn out.

