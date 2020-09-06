Mighty Maddy’s Mission continues to raise money & awareness for pediatric cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire family tragically lost their daughter Maddy to cancer in 2017. With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, they are helping families who are going through similar experiences as they did, with a little bit of sparkle.

“Cancer is just such a terrible disease and with it being a child it completely tears up your entire life,” said Joshua Odegard, Maddy’s father.

The Odegards lost their daughter, Maddy, to cancer in 2017 after years of fighting.

This family knows the pain of having a child in the hospital, Maddy spent time around holidays and birthdays getting treatments and surgeries.

For three years now, Mighty Maddy’s Mission has been sending joy to children who are going through similar experiences.

“We offer birthday celebrations for the kids and any siblings they may have while they’re going through treatment. We have new diagnosis baskets so when a family finds out the news that their child has cancer. We end up giving them a basket with comfort items, some information that we found out as we were going through our journey, and a letter from us letting them know they’re not alone and that people are here to rally around them,” said Odegard.

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month , the family is raising money, and awareness in memory of Maddy with the ‘you’ve been sparkled’ fundraiser.

“People can buy a kit for $25 and what is included are 12 lawn butterflies, a sign, and letter to homeowners that talk about what mighty Maddys mission is,” said Odegard.

The sparkle boxes, when displayed on a front lawn, grab neighbor’s attention and bring more awareness to Mighty Maddy’s Mission.

“We do get a lot more questions during that time from people who are just learning about it as they’re seeing these kits out in different yards.”

They ask those who buy the kits to relocate the lawn butterflies, signs and letters multiple times a week to increase how many people will become aware of their organization.

Odergard says there are a few kits left for sale. You can visit their Facebook page for more info or to send them a message.

