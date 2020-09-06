Advertisement

Pony Tales Annual Trail Riding Fundraiser

ONE NON-PROFIT EQUINE RESCUE AND REHABILITATION FARM IN COLFAX IS RIDING INTO A WEEKEND OF DONATIONS.
Pony Tales Refuge
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- Pony Tales Refuge this morning kicked off their 4th annual trail ride fundraiser with a 12+ mile trail ride with stops for drinks and food.

Head equine trainer at the farm Bryanna Larson sums it up simply,

“You rescue, you train, you rehab and you re-home.”

Pony Tales Refuge will take in any horse regardless of its age, breed, or background.

Started back in 2014 by founders Cindy and Nate Prince, Pony Tales Refuge is a non-profit full circle of life equine shelter dedicated to rescuing all equines from abuse, neglect, abandonment and slaughter.

Larson says number are down right now because of COVID but,

“we typically have 40 to 50 horses here at a time…horses here from weanlings all the way up into their senior ages and many of the horses here just have never been given a chance.”

This two-day trail riding event is their biggest fundraiser each year according to Larson,

“Everybody brings their own horses to ride on this trail...but many people are riding horses that were adopted from pony tales...which is the cool part because everyone who comes to trail with their PTR gets to ride free the entire weekend.”

Larson’s own adopted Buckskin, Capone, and Pride were among the horses trailing today in an effort to raise money for their furry friends still waiting for that new home.

Thirteen horses are currently available at the rescue for adoption.

First time trail rider Keith Lee says they couldn’t have asked for better weather.

“It’s a beautiful day, just awesome just look at the sky the clouds… it’s three generations of us riding, my daughter, my granddaughter Madison, she usually rides this horse that’s a little bit wild and crazy,” Lee says pointing to the three saddled up horses behind him.

“Everybody’s a friend when you’re riding a horse,” Lee says.

With winter approaching and understanding people not being able to care for their animals as planned.

“Family members and other people that can’t take care of them anymore will surrender them to the rescue and bring them here for us knowing that we’re going to give them a loving home and find them a forever home,” Larson says.

