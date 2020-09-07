Advertisement

Altoona Scavenger Hunt

Altoona rocks
Altoona rocks(weau)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona High Schooler and Altoona resident have teamed up to launch the first ‘Altoona Rocks’ scavenger hunt this September-

Hidden across river prairie park are 10 hand painted and laser engraved rocks.

Shannon Camlek, the creator of Altoona Scavenger Hunt said, “It’s simple, fun, productive and it connects people.”

Camlek, says the idea behind using rocks for the hunt is that everyone has a story and that’s what’s engraved on the backs of each rock.

Stonestory.org that I created, that is for people to tell their stories”, said Camlek.

Sophomore Logan Anderson started laser engraving rocks for teachers and Anderson teamed up with Camlek for a community scavenger hunt.

Anderson said, “It’s just a great opportunity to get your family, your friends out in the outdoors and doing something especially in this tough time of COVID.”

Camlek has lived and worked in the Altoona school district for thirty years and says the inspiration behind the rocks comes from her recent battle with leukemia.

“There was a student, Ava who said you’ve been given this cancer diagnosis and you’re going to move the mountain and I thought it doesn’t feel like I’m moving any mountains.”

So the rocks represent that mountain. Everybody has a story, everybody has a struggle and these rocks can tell the story of who we are.

The scavenger hunts runs from now through September 31st.

