Advertisement

BBB Scam Alert: tracking code trick costs online shoppers

(WILX)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milwaukee, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE) – BBB Scam Tracker has received many reports of a trick scammers are using to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting a PayPal policy and deceiving online shoppers into paying for goods that don’t exist.

How the Scam Works:

You are shopping online and find a site with amazing deals, often brand name goods at a significant discount. The website and the products look legitimate, so you decide to take a chance and make a purchase. The site instructs you to pay through PayPal, which should provide extra security.

After checkout, you get a confirmation email that contains a tracking number from UPS, FedEx, or another shipping service. After a few days, you log onto the site and see that your package has been delivered. That’s funny, because no box ever arrived! You call the shipping company, and they confirm that the package was delivered… but to the wrong address.

When you try to correct the mistake, you find that the ecommerce site is either unresponsive or unhelpful. In some cases, the site doesn’t provide contact information; in others, they simply don’t respond to your emails or calls.

Some scam victims report filing a claim with PayPal because their protection promise says you can open a dispute if your order never arrives. But because the scammer technically shipped the package and the tracking number marked it as delivered, PayPal rejected their claims. One consumer reported to BBB Scam Tracker: “PayPal denied my claim because the seller showed the tracking number as being delivered. I even had UPS send PayPal the proof that I didn’t receive my package, but all PayPal required is a tracking number loaded and shows delivered.”

Protect Yourself from a Package Delivery Scam:

  • Before paying, know your rights and responsibilities. In everything from check cashing scams to cons involving new peer-to-peer payment systems, scammers often take advantage of what consumers don’t know when it comes to processing payments. Don’t make a purchase from a shady seller assuming you’ll be protected no matter what.
  • Before buying online, confirm the site has real contact information. Make sure the seller has a working phone number and address on the website, so you can contact them in case of problems.
  • If the price seems too good to be true, there’s probably something wrong. Be wary if the item is selling for significantly lower than what you’ve seen elsewhere.
  • Review BBB online shopping tips. Many online purchase scams use similar tactics. See BBB.org/ShoppingOnline for more advice.

For More Information

Learn more about spotting and reporting PayPal fraud. For more resources on shipping fraud, see FedEx’s website and UPS’s online resource center. To learn more about scams, go to BBB.org/ScamTips.

If you’ve been targeted by this scam, help others avoid the same problem by reporting your experience at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

NOTE: PayPal Inc.FedEx Corporation and United Parcel Service are BBB Accredited Businesses.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winona County COVID-19 update

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 tests in Winona County.

News

Tractor incident in Vernon County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On September 6th around noon, 66 year old Lloyd J. Olson of Vernon County was on a farm when a chopper box from a tractor pinned Olson down.

News

Structure fire in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Around 1:00 a.m. in Chippewa Falls, Emergency Services responded to a structure fire in an apartment at 270 W Elm St.

National

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

Latest News

News

Person hospitalized after ATV accident near Black River Falls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
One person is hospitalized after an ATV accident near Black River Falls.

News

Ferguson’s Orchards open for fall with new safety measures in place

Updated: 14 hours ago
Ferguson's Orchards opens for fall festivities with new safety precautions in place.

News

Nearly 200 students ordered to quarantine at UW-Eau Claire after 69 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
he University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire says 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday including 17 students who live on campus and 52 students living off-campus.

News

36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Eau Claire County Sunday, highest single day increase

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Eau Claire County on Sunday.

News

Wisconsin confirms 893 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin confirmed 893 new positive COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

News

Mighty Maddy’s Mission continues to raise money & awareness for pediatric cancer

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
For three years now, Mighty Maddy's Mission has been sending joy to children who are fighting cancer.