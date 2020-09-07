Ferguson’s Orchards open for fall with new safety measures in place

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Ferguson’s Orchards is kicking off another busy fall season.

Andy Ferguson, co-owner of Ferguson’s Orchards says at the farm, they’re all about fun but this year they’re about fun and safety too.

Ferguson hired 10 new on-site employees masked up with the sole job of keep the grounds clean and safe, he says his team is busy working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while welcoming people back for their favorite fall activities.

“The most important thing to us as a family is in opening up our farm to the public is making sure that everyone is safe, everyone feels safe and we just hope that our countless measures we’re taking are obvious because we want everyone to be able to finally be able to enjoy that outdoor fall activity that they’ve been yearning for.”

Attractions at the orchard include seven acres of corn fields, cow trains and tractor rides equipped with plexiglass shields.

New to the farm this year are apple launching canons—they collect apples from the orchards no suitable for sale and are up-cycled for canon-launching ammo onto a netted-in grass field.

Three visitors to the farm with a seemingly fitting last name of Fruits, have a nine-month old and one on the way and say they haven’t been out much since the pandemic hit but today made an exception.

“There’s so much space here when we came in we were a little worried there were a lot of cars and I feel like I haven’t really run into anybody, there’s so much space so many things to do and right after we were done with the tractors over there somebody came in and started wiping them down so I really felt safe,” says Chloe Fruits.

And there is no shortage of apples to be picked with over 20 varieties grown on the farm,

“Apple season runs all the way until we close on November first,” Ferguson says.

As for the 30,000 pumpkins harvested each year, there are pumpkins available now but they will start laying out patches towards the end of September.

“One of our motivations for doing what we do opening to the public is really to provide that link between the people and agriculture where their food comes from and we try to do that in a really entertaining way,” Ferguson says.

And if people abide by the COVID guidelines in place this fall...an apple a day at Ferguson’s Orchards may just keep the doctor away.

