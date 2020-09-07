Harris meets Blake family to kick off Wisconsin visit

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met with the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her visit to the critical swing state.

Vice President Mike Pence was also visiting Wisconsin for Labor Day, an unofficial kickoff to the final phase of the presidential campaign. Joe Biden was meeting with labor leaders and picking up union endorsements in Pennsylvania while President Donald Trump planned a press conference from the White House.

Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped send him to the White House and both campaigns see the state as critical.

