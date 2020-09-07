Advertisement

Harris meets Blake family to kick off Wisconsin visit

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, said she wouldn't trust the president's word solely when it comes to a coronavirus vaccine.
Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, said she wouldn't trust the president's word solely when it comes to a coronavirus vaccine.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met with the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her visit to the critical swing state.

Vice President Mike Pence was also visiting Wisconsin for Labor Day, an unofficial kickoff to the final phase of the presidential campaign. Joe Biden was meeting with labor leaders and picking up union endorsements in Pennsylvania while President Donald Trump planned a press conference from the White House.

Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped send him to the White House and both campaigns see the state as critical.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winona County COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 tests in Winona County.

News

Tractor incident in Vernon County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
On September 6th around noon, 66 year old Lloyd J. Olson of Vernon County was on a farm when a chopper box from a tractor pinned Olson down.

News

BBB Scam Alert: tracking code trick costs online shoppers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
BBB Scam Tracker has received many reports of a trick scammers are using to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting a PayPal policy and deceiving online shoppers into paying for goods that don’t exist.

News

Structure fire in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Around 1:00 a.m. in Chippewa Falls, Emergency Services responded to a structure fire in an apartment at 270 W Elm St.

Latest News

National

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

News

Person hospitalized after ATV accident near Black River Falls

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
One person is hospitalized after an ATV accident near Black River Falls.

News

Ferguson’s Orchards open for fall with new safety measures in place

Updated: 18 hours ago
Ferguson's Orchards opens for fall festivities with new safety precautions in place.

News

Nearly 200 students ordered to quarantine at UW-Eau Claire after 69 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
he University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire says 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday including 17 students who live on campus and 52 students living off-campus.

News

36 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Eau Claire County Sunday, highest single day increase

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Eau Claire County on Sunday.

News

Wisconsin confirms 893 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin confirmed 893 new positive COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.