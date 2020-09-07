EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Katie Bushman. I met Katie through PTO at our children’s elementary school, Hillcrest in Chippewa Falls. I knew from the start that she was a ball of energy. Little did I know just how big her heart was. She lives to serve other people and you can tell that is what her passion is. I am so thankful to have met her and that our little school and community has her bright light to shine on all of us.

Shawna Stanley

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.