KATIE BUSHMAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Katie Bushman.  I met Katie through PTO at our children’s elementary school, Hillcrest in Chippewa Falls.  I knew from the start that she was a ball of energy.  Little did I know just how big her heart was.  She lives to serve other people and you can tell that is what her passion is.  I am so thankful to have met her and that our little school and community has her bright light to shine on all of us.

Shawna Stanley

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

