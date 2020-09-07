Advertisement

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – ADVANCED CARE AT HOME

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On behalf of my mother, Ida Mae, I would like to nominate Mayo Clinic Health System – Advanced Care at Home for the Sunshine Award.  Recently my mother needed care for her illness.  She was able to recover at home instead of the hospital and this new option was wonderful.  She got everything she needed AND got to be with me and her favorite fur babies while healing.  I want to thank them and their team.

Erin Shadbolt

