Nearly 200 students ordered to quarantine at UW-Eau Claire after 69 students test positive for COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire reports 69 students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday including 17 students who live on campus in residence halls and 52 students living off-campus. Classes began at the university on Wednesday.

In a press release, university officials say 148 students in six residence hall wings are in full quarantine for 14 days as a result of six of the students who tested positive possibly having had interactions with other students in their hall.

Seven students are in isolation and 11 students are in quarantine in Putnam Hall which has a capacity of 121.

According to the university no students have been hospitalized.

UW-Eau Claire will launch a public dashboard this week that will include the number of students who have tested positive on campus, and the number of students tested.

The university has arranged for meals and for books to be delivered to the students in quarantine and isolation on campus.

Lieske Giese, director of the health department, indicated that the current disease investigations into positive cases show there were no close student contacts connected to UW-Eau Claire classrooms.

The university is reminding students to stay at school and avoid traveling to and from a parent’s home, keep their social circles small, wear masks, wash hands regularly and practice social distancing.

The university says students who are tested should report their campus addresses, not their home addresses.

On Sunday, Eau Claire County reported its highest single day increase of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

