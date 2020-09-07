EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Early this morning, Pinehurst Fitness in Eau Claire hosted their first annual Northside Hustle Charity Event.

There were outdoor activities that allowed participants to try their hands at exercises that tested their mental and physical strength. There was a timed exercise course and a 2 mile walk/run up Pinehurst Park Hill.

There was a 20 dollar entry fee with all the proceeds going to the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity...

Pinehurst Fitness owner, Ryan Boos said, “I hope to do a lot more of this stuff, but when you first start in business you are trying to keep your head a float and then once you kind of get established it is your turn to start giving back so it’s nice to finally hit that spot.”

The events were in waves in order to disinfect equipment between groups and also practice social distancing.

