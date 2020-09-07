Person hospitalized after ATV accident near Black River Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hospitalized after an ATV accident near Black River Falls.

According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, crews responded to the accident at 5:34 p.m. on Sunday to Rec Trail 54 Township of City Point

The fire department says it used a UTV to access the scene and get the person to an ambulance. The person injured was taken to a hospital and has not yet been identified.

