Person hospitalized after ATV accident near Black River Falls
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hospitalized after an ATV accident near Black River Falls.
According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, crews responded to the accident at 5:34 p.m. on Sunday to Rec Trail 54 Township of City Point
The fire department says it used a UTV to access the scene and get the person to an ambulance. The person injured was taken to a hospital and has not yet been identified.
