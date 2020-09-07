Advertisement

Structure fire in Chippewa Falls

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Around 1:00 a.m. in Chippewa Falls, Emergency Services responded to a structure fire in an apartment at 270 W Elm St.

Emergency Services put out the fire and all occupants were able to evacuate safely with none being displaced due to the fire.

A total of 12 Chippewa Falls Fire Fighters responded to the incident with damages estimated to be around $8,000.

An investigation as to the cause is being conducted by the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.

