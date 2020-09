EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the road maintenance crew from the Town of Delmar for the Sunshine Award. These men do a great job plowing snow, grading roads, repairing and patching blacktop, and cutting trees and brush. They are awful busy but never to busy to say “hello” and “what can we do for you today.”

Ray Nawrocki

