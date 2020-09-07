Advertisement

Tractor incident in Vernon County

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On September 6th around noon, 66 year old Lloyd J. Olson of Vernon County was on a farm when a chopper box from a tractor pinned Olson down.

Olson was pinned for around an hour before being found.

He was transported to Gundersen Health Systen in La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

