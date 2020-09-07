Advertisement

UW-Madison restricts student movement amid coronavirus spike

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is ordering undergraduate students to limit their movements for the next two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s order comes as cases among students have been rising. From now through Sept. 21, all student gyms and recreational facilities will be closed, dining halls will offer carry-out only and visitors will not be allowed in dorms. The university reported Monday that 148 UW-Madison students and one employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the students testing positive, 37 live in residence halls and 111 live off campus.

