2020 Kids N’ Cops Shopping Event canceled due to COVID-19

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2020 Kids N' Cops Shopping Event has been canceled because of the COVID-19 spread.

Officials will still be accepting donations that they can put towards next year’s event.

For more information on donating, click here.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer thanks Altoona Family Restaurant for hosting the largest fundraising event and Holiday Vacations for their annual contributions.

