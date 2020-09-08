23 new COVID-19 cases, brings Eau Claire County to 1,000 total cases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County has 23 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total to 1,000 cases.

An estimated 791 cases have recovered.

19,162 negative tests have been reported.

41 people have been hospitalized in total and six people have died.

WI STATE DATA:

717 new cases for a total of 82,477.

3,366 new negative test results have been reported, for a total of 1,230,159.

