66-year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after being pinned between farm equipment

TOWN OF GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 66-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries after being pinned between a tractor and a chopper box for one hour.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Lloyd Olson was unhooking a chopper box from his tractor on Sept. 6, in the Town of Genoa when he was pinned between the two.

Officials say he was pinned for one hour before being found. He was then taken to a La Crosse hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

