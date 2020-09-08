Advertisement

66-year-old suffers non-life threatening injuries after being pinned between farm equipment

(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 66-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries after being pinned between a tractor and a chopper box for one hour.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Lloyd Olson was unhooking a chopper box from his tractor on Sept. 6, in the Town of Genoa when he was pinned between the two.

Officials say he was pinned for one hour before being found. He was then taken to a La Crosse hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman suffers undetermined injuries in Pierce County motorcycle crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 51-year-old woman suffered undetermined injuries after a motorcycle crash happened on Sept. 5 in Pierce County.

News

#SaveWisconsinStages petition aims to save Eau Claire’s independent concert venues

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A petition called #SaveWisconsinStages wants to save Eau Claire’s independent concert venues.

News

23 new COVID-19 cases, brings Eau Claire County to 1,000 total cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Eau Claire County has 23 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total to 1,000 cases.

News

2020 Kids N’ Cops Shopping Event canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The 2020 Kids N' Cops Shopping Event has been canceled because of the COVID-19 spread.

Latest News

News

Winona State University announces 14-day campus quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Winona State University announced will be conducting a 14-day campus quarantine starting Sept. 8

News

Barron County reports 4th death related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A fourth person has died related to COVID-19 in Barron County.

News

Motorcycle driver taken to Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries after crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 54-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to a Red Wing hospital with undetermined injuries after a crash.

News

Marshfeld Clinic seeking child care help for employees

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Marshfield Clinic is asking the public if they could help provide child care help for employee’s children.

News

Eau Claire Police trying to identify people regarding a shooting, disturbance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department is looking to confirm the identify of people that may have been involved in a shooting/disturbance that happened outside of Hobbsy & Me Bar.

Hello Wisconsin

Chippewa Valley takes stand against hunger

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
September is known as Hunger Action Month and there are several ways to show your support.