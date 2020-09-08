Barron County reports 4th death related to COVID-19

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A fourth person has died related to COVID-19 in Barron County.

Barron County Public Health says the person was in their early 60s and had no underlying health conditions.

Health officials urge community members to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home when you can, wearing a face covering when in public and washing hands often.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.