Advertisement

Beef Quesadillas Recipe

Wisconsin Beef Council
(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Wisconsin Beef Council features a recipe for an easy weeknight meal idea.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 jar (16 ounces) prepared salsa with black beans and corn

1-1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

4 large flour tortillas (10-inch diameter)

Chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.

Reserve 1/2 cup salsa. Add remaining salsa, cheese and 1/4 cup cilantro to beef; mix well. Spoon 1/4 of beef mixture onto half of each tortilla. Fold tortillas in half to close. Place on baking sheet.

Cook’s Tip: Prepared thick-and-chunky salsa may be substituted for the black bean and corn salsa.

Bake in 350°F oven 10 to 11 minutes or until filling is heated through and edges of tortillas are lightly browned and crisp. Garnish with cilantro, as desired; serve with reserved salsa.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipe

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community First

Harvest of the Month-Summer Squash

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Ruth Chipps, RDN, shares a recipe for Harvest of the Month-summer squash

Community First

Late summer recipe using Wisconsin cheese

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Tina Peterson, with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares a recipe for fresh berry bruschetta

Community First

Dill Pickle Potato Salad

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association makes dill pickle potato salad

Community First

Grilled ground beef stuffed peppers

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares a recipe for Grilled Ground Beef Stuffed Peppers

Latest News

Community First

Caprese Twice Baked Potatoes

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Sarah Agena with WI Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shares recipe for Caprese Twice Baked Potatoes

Community First

Wisconsin Beef Council-Hawaiian Meatball Kabobs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Wisconsin Beef Council Hawaiian Meatball recipe

Community First

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Recipe

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shares recipe for Potato Succotash

Community First

Harvest of the Month-Cucumbers

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for Harvest of the Month-cucumbers

Community First

Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Recipe

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Judy Clark
Recipe for Potato Pizza Packets

Community First

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in need of volunteers

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By Carly Swisher
The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic in Eau Claire is looking for more volunteers to help keep the clinic up and running. Clinic staff say they rely on their volunteers and right now with COVID-19, they are needed more than ever.