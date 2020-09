CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers for the county.

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the total to 384.

Three more people have been released from isolation. 340 in total have been released.

One new person has been hospitalized.

