Chippewa Valley takes stand against hunger

Nonprofits in the Chippewa Valley are taking a stand against hunger.(KOLO)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nonprofits in the Chippewa Valley are taking a stand against hunger. September is known as Hunger Action Month and there are several ways to show your support.

The Phoenix Park bridge will light up orange on September 9 &10 in honor of Hunger Action Month. Feed My People is encouraging the community to check out the lights and wear orange on September 10 to show support for the movement.

Feed My People Food Bank continues to host pop-up pantries across Western Wisconsin for anyone in need. Each week, they serve dairy, meat, produce and other groceries to hundreds of families.

See full list of pop up pantry times and locations.

In honor of Hunger Action Month they are asking for your help. Every $1 donation equals 4 meals. Right now, all donations up to $50,000 will be matched by the Otto Bremer Trust.

Get Involved with Hunger Action this month.

To make sure anyone in need of food is getting the groceries they need, Feed My People has teamed up with the Community Table to take a stand against hunger. The non-profit serves one meal each day, 365 days a year with no questions asked.

Get involved at the Community Table.

