COVID-19 outbreak at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four days into in-person classes at UW- Eau Claire, 69 students tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are responding to every single case that we have and we are doing our best to make sure we can mitigate this as best as possible,” says UWEC Vice Chancellor Warren Anderson.

After a surge of COVID-19 cases at UW-Eau Claire Anderson took time Tuesday to say an increase on campus was not unexpected.

“We are seeing a spike in cases but every institution of higher ed that returned to face to face was expecting this,” he says. “We have a number of processes in place.”

On Sunday, UWEC reported 69 cases of COVID-19 among students. Those positive cases are reported to have come in contact with other people.

As a result, 184 blugold students are in either quarantine or isolation.

One of them, junior Jenna Hanson, a residence hall assistant at Sutherland Hall.

“Since Sunday at noon, I haven’t been able to leave my room which hasn’t been terrible so far but this is day 3 so I’m just kind of hanging in there right now,” Hanson says,

Hanson is now under quarantine for 14 days after one of her floor mates tested positive for COVID-19.

“For me it was completely out of the blue, no one had come to me saying, hey I’m not feeling well I’m going to get a test,” she says.

Hanson says she’s noticed other students not following safety protocols put in place by UWEC, despite 52 of the campus’s cases reported to be from off-campus.

“Overall, I would say the most frustrating part is I know the off campus culture per say is very similar to what it always has been,” she says. “There are still people going to bars, there are still people partying.”

“All students by signing the Blugold pledge understand that failure to adhere to the safety measures we have in place could result in disciplinary action up and through suspension,” Anderson says.

Vice Chancellor Anderson offers a plea for UW-Eau Claire students to think before they put themselves,and others, at risk.

“We’ve all been in college and we know what it is like to want to go out to a party or to see our friends, we’re asking you to put the stress of COVID at the forefront of your mind for a limited time.”

