Eau Claire Police trying to identify people regarding a shooting, disturbance

(Source: Gray News)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is looking to confirm the identify of people that may have been involved in a shooting/disturbance that happened outside of Hobbsy & Me Bar.

The incident happened on Aug. 8.

Police say the vehicle involved seems to be a pick-up truck with an attached toolbox near the tailgate.

If you have any information on who these people are, you are asked to call Detective Justin Greuel at 715-839-4970.

