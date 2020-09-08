Eau Claire Police trying to identify people regarding a shooting, disturbance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is looking to confirm the identify of people that may have been involved in a shooting/disturbance that happened outside of Hobbsy & Me Bar.

The incident happened on Aug. 8.

Police say the vehicle involved seems to be a pick-up truck with an attached toolbox near the tailgate.

If you have any information on who these people are, you are asked to call Detective Justin Greuel at 715-839-4970.

