Labor Day one-on-one with Vice President Pence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Four years ago, Wisconsin was a top prize in the battle for the White House, with Donald Trump giving Republicans a win in the Badger State for the first time since 1984.

Monday, the Republican and Democratic nominees for vice president were in Wisconsin on this Labor Day holiday.

WEAU had the chance to speak one-on-one with Vice President Mike Pence who was at Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse Monday morning.

While he touched on topics like Covid testing and protests in Kenosha-- his main message this Labor Day was about a job market which continues to try and bounce back.

“Labor Day is a day that we really celebrate hardworking American men and women that have always been the backbone of this country,” Pence said.

Vice President Pence used this Labor Day stop in La Crosse to tout the Trump administration’s work on trade agreements like the USMCA, creating more than 500,000 manufacturing jobs over the last three years and repealing on average nine regulations for every new one made.

“We cut taxes, fought for free and fair trade, rolled back regulations [and] unleashed American energy,” Pence added. “We saw wages rising across the board, but most rapidly for hardworking blue-collar Americans.”

Prior to COVID-19, Mr. Pence says unemployment was at 3.5 percent-- the lowest in the last 50 years. That number increased to 13 percent in May.

“The President took executive action already to extend unemployment benefits for people that have not been able to find work yet,” said Pence.

While 10.5 million of the 22 million jobs lost to the pandemic have been regained, Pence says there’s still a ways to go.

“We’re going to make this economy great again, greater than ever before by continuing to cut taxes, roll back regulations, fight for free and fair trade, and advance the kind of energy policies that will lower the cost of electricity and energy for every American family and American businesses,” Pence added.

Labor Day was also on the minds of those on the other side of the political aisle-- like Democratic State Assembly Representative Jodi Emerson.

“It’s a time to reflect on where we are at as a country thanks to the middle class and the hardworking workers of this country,” Emerson said.

Monday saw Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris make a stop in Milwaukee.

Emerson says the Labor Day visits by Pence and Harris shows how important Wisconsin will be come November 3.

“I hope both of these candidates come away with this is what America is and this is what we need to do to represent America,” Emerson explained.

Pence says he’s happy Harris is joining the campaign trail as it gives Americans the chance to compare both campaigns and policies.

“[Contrast our campaign] with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that are advocating $4 trillion in higher taxes, a $2 trillion version of the Green New Deal and literally would bury our economy under an avalanche of liberal policies,” Pence said.

Vice President Pence says there is no question that when Wisconsinites do compare and contrast President Trump’s campaign with Biden’s that just like in 2016, the Badger State will vote for four more years of President Trump in the White House.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.