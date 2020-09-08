Advertisement

L.E. Philips Memorial Library expanding in-person appointments starting Sept. 14

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Philips Memorial Library in Eau Claire will be expanding their in-person appointments starting Sept. 14.

Capacity will now be expanded from 10 people per hour to 25 for in-person appointments. New evening appointments will be available on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Library browsing for at-risk individuals will now be on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

People are still asked to call 715-839-5066 to schedule on-hour browning appointments

