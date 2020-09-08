Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to stealing catalytic converter from Eau Claire daycare

(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from an Eau Claire daycare has pleaded guilty to the charges.

David Herwald made the plea and was found guilty of misdemeanor theft in Eau Claire County court Tuesday. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Eau Claire Police say Herwald stole the catalytic converter from a van at the Learning Tree Daycare and also stole a chainsaw.

Through surveillance video, police were able to make out part of the license plate he was driving, and later identified him.

