Marshfeld Clinic seeking child care help for employees

(WSAW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Clinic is asking the public if they could help provide child care help for employee’s children.

In March when schools shifted to virtual learning, the clinic created a Child Care Needed and Child Care Provided database that allowed employees in need of child care to connect with people who were able to provide assistance. More than 450 people offered their services,

With the start of a new school year, the clinic has removed the initial list of those in need and those who could provide care. They are working on updating the list and including additional details for tutoring and E-learning assistance.

If you are able to provide child care for a healthcare worker, you are asked to email childcare@marshfieldclinic.org. You are asked to include your name, age, city of residence, days and times of availability as well as what age groups you are willing to care for. If you have any special qualifications, if you have transportation and any other information that may be relevant should be included too.

