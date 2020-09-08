Motorcycle driver taken to Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries after crash
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 54-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to a Red Wing hospital with undetermined injuries after a crash.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Leifeld was driving north on County Road OO on Sept. 5 when he lost control and went into a ditch.
He waken taken to Mayo Hosptial in Red Wing, Minnesota.
Officials say they were notified of the crash at 11:19 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.