Motorcycle driver taken to Minnesota hospital with undetermined injuries after crash

HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 54-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to a Red Wing hospital with undetermined injuries after a crash.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Leifeld was driving north on County Road OO on Sept. 5 when he lost control and went into a ditch.

He waken taken to Mayo Hosptial in Red Wing, Minnesota.

Officials say they were notified of the crash at 11:19 p.m.

