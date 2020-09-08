Advertisement

National cheese production up 2%

By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cheese production across the state and nation continues to roll along. In July, national cheese output reached just over 1.1 billion pounds-up almost 2% from a year ago. Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in Cheese output with July production reaching 280 and a half million pounds-up just over 1% from last July. Wisconsin cheese makers produced about 4% more American and Cheddar varieties in July with Mozzarella holding steady and Italian production down about a percent and a half. California continues to rank second in cheese production with just over 202 million pounds in July, followed by Idaho and New York.

China is doing well in living up to the provisions of that Phase One Trade Agreement between the U.S. and China. That was the Administration’s message to state Secretaries of Agriculture last week at their annual meeting. U.S. chief Ag Negotiator Gregg Doud told the group that China is in compliance with well over 50 of the procedural requirements of the deal. He also said the Chinese have recently stepped up their purchases of U.S. ag products-especially corn and soybeans. He added that the Administration is also working on a new enforcement mechanism for Canadian dairy commitments under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement and that they have started working on a new trade deal with the United Kingdom.

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is partnering with 9 Midwestern Community Colleges, including the North Central Technical College in Wausau, realize a shared goal of insuring a quality education and training for field practitioners of conservation and agriculture programs. The plan is for faculty and students at the schools to work with NRCS staff to put in place a conservation plan, install the necessary practices on the land, collect data and help inform current and future landowners. NTC officials say they plan to hold at least one field day a year to show how the partnership is working. To help cover the costs of the program, NTC will receive almost $530,000 over the next 4 years.

There’s still about $6 billion left in the first Coronavirus Food Assistance program treasury. And if farmers want to get some of that money, time is running out. The sign-up deadline for the program is this Friday, September 11th. County farm Service Agency offices are taking those applications.

