Reflecting on the meaning of Labor Day

The Labor Day picnic was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Labor Day looks different in the Chippewa Valley this year with the traditional picnic in Phoenix Park canceled due to COVID-19.

The event is hosted annually by the Greater West Central Area Labor Council and typically includes a picnic, speakers and a labor march. Though it is canceled this year, labor council president Philip Swanhorst says celebrating the holiday is especially important this year.

“This year we are asking people to consider celebrating labor today to acknowledge what labor has built for us for over previous decades before us, what they have fought for and gotten in union contracts and just basically by building the middle class in america so we all have a better life and a better standard of living,” Swanhorst says.

The labor council is recognizing the holiday by partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers to raise money for area food banks.

Swanhorst says this year it is important to acknowledge the work being put in by essential workers to keep the country running during this pandemic.

“They need to be recognized for what they provide for us day in and day out and what they give to this country month after month,” Swanhorst says. “Thank god for the essential workers.”

