Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for possibly armed man

Search for 26-year-old Otis Hamilton
Search for 26-year-old Otis Hamilton(Rusk Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 26-year-old Otis Hamilton. Hamilton was last seen in the Ladysmith area.

The sheriff’s office says he’s believed to be on foot. Hamilton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a white hat. He has facial hair or possibly a beard.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says Hamilton is believed to be under the influence. Deputies say he’s a suspect in a burglary where firearms were taken. He’s possibly in mental distress and believed to be armed and dangerous.

Call 911 or the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200, if you have any information.

