SaveWisconsinStages petition aims to save Eau Claire’s independent concert venues

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A petition called #SaveWisconsinStages wants to save Eau Claire’s independent concert venues.

The petition is asking Gov. Evers to assist local independent venues such as Blue Ox Festival, Country Jam USA, Eaux Claire’s Festival, Eau Claire Theatre Guild and more who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The petition details include:

The Live Entertainment Grant Program would be available to Wisconsin based businesses that are engaged in the business of live entertainment, and whose revenues primarily come from live entertainment events

To be eligible, businesses must have either derived at least 50% of their 2019 revenue from the sale of tickets for live events or must be businesses that are directly reliant on ticketed live entertainment events

Grant funds could be used for operations, payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities, and other business expenses other than property taxes

The grant would be the lesser of, 25% of 2019 gross revenue or 1 million dollars

The projected cost of this program is under $10 million dollars (and would very likely help the venue in your town stay alive!)

Senator Tammy Baldwin announced she has cosponsored “Save Our Stages Act” that would provide Small Business Administration grants for independent live music venue operators affected by COVID-19.

