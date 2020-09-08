Two arrested, property recovered in fraud investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested in a fraud investigation that led to the recovery of stolen property.

The Altoona Police Department says it assisted the Eau Claire Police Department with a fraud investigation. Officers were led to a residence on Sunset Lane in Altoona on Friday and were able to link an Eau Claire case to an Altoona fraud investigation.

According to the police department, officers executed a search warrant on the residence Friday and discovered drug items and evidence of fraud along with numerous tools and a bicycle. The bicycle was returned to the victim of an Eau Claire burglary.

Following this search warrant, Altoona Police executed another search warrant on a storage unit in Altoona. Additional tools were recovered during this search warrant.

The Altoona Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Jeremiah J. Caturia for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and a probation apprehension request, along with 38-year-old Joseph D. Fisher for theft, credit card fraud, and identity theft.

The case remains under investigation. The Altoona Police Department says more charges and arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department or Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at www.eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org or by calling 715-874-TIPS.

