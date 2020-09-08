Winona State University announces 14-day campus quarantine

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Winona State University announced they will be conducting a 14-day campus quarantine starting Sept. 8

WSU President Scott Olson says the university is not currently aware of any serious illness related to COVID-19 within the university community. Olson noted they are seeing an increase in asymptomatic transmission.

Non-essential activities on campus will be limited for the next two weeks.

“We are hopeful that these actions will flatten the growth in numbers,” said Olson. “We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and take appropriate actions as needed.”

