Woman suffers undetermined injuries in Pierce County motorcycle crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A 51-year-old woman suffered undetermined injuries after a motorcycle crash happened on Sept. 5 in Pierce County.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Melissa Atkinson was driving a motorcycle northbound on State Highway 35 when she lost control, drove off the road and was ejected.

Officials were notified of the accident at 3:23 p.m.

Atkinson was taken to a Red Wing hospital with undetermined injuries.

