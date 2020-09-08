Woman suffers undetermined injuries in Pierce County motorcycle crash

PRESCOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A 51-year-old woman suffered undetermined injuries after a motorcycle crash happened on Sept. 5 in Pierce County.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Melissa Atkinson was driving a motorcycle northbound on State Highway 35 when she lost control, drove off the road and was ejected.

Officials were notified of the accident at 3:23 p.m.

Atkinson was taken to a Red Wing hospital with undetermined injuries.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.