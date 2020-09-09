Advertisement

2 people arrested by Altoona Police Department, meth found in vehicles

Altoona arrests
Altoona arrests(Altoona Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona Police Department arrested two individuals after searching their vehicles and finding drugs.

Altoona Police say on Sept. 7, Karyn Ward, 29 of Altoona, and Adam Hays, 32 of Chippewa, were both arrested after officials got a call about a suspicious vehicle on Fairfax Street.

Officers searched the vehicles involved in the call and found 16.2 grams of meth, 5 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, packing material and $1,464 in cash.

Both Ward and Hays were arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

