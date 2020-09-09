5 teenagers arrested in La Crosse County in connection with burglary

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Five teenagers have been arrested in La Crosse County in connection with a gas station burglary.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says Jaden Fargen, 19, Ian Lastofka, 17, Jeremiah Nagel,19, Trey Donskey, 19 and an unnamed 16-year-old were all arrested on Tuesday.

Officials say a burglary was reported at the Rockland Stop N Go gas station at 5:11 a.m.

Surveillance video shoes three people wearing dark clothes and masks entering the store. They proceeded to take over $1,000 worth of merchandise, according to law enforcement.

La Crosse County Deputies located a vehicle with evidence from the burglary on Sept. 8 and were able to trace Lastofka as the driver. He and the juvenile admitted to driving while Fargen, Nagel and Donskey went into the store.

